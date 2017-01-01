Team Namibia has started with an intensive training camp ahead of the 2017 National Archery Schools Programme’s African All Stars Championship next month in Windhoek.

NASP is a programme, which was first established to address the absence of archery in physical education classes in schools in the United States.

The programme has expanded as far as Africa and next month’s African All Stars event will see over one hundred elite school going archers from Namibia, South Africa, Zimbabwe and Botswana competing for top spots.

The programme’s Namibian branch was established in 2011 and receives annual grants from the USA, which come in form of equipment that is distributed to schools.

The Championship will be divided into two parts: the All Stars and development competition.

Twenty-five schools are registered with NASP and eighteen schools have already received grants to develop the code.

The 32 archers who make up the two teams have been selected from those schools to represent the country at the upcoming event.

The management applauded all companies who have come on board to assist.