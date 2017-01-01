Namibia's financial situation is forcing the Windhoek Junior Canoe Polo team to raise all required funds for their participation in the International Junior Championships in Northern Ireland by themselves.

15-year-old Richard Rialdo Snyders, who has been playing polo since 2012, is part of the nine-member team that is expected to raise 30 thousand Namibia dollars to travel to Ireland at the end of next month.

Snyders, whose parents are both deaf, are unable to raise that amount before the due date and have appealed to the public to assist their son to pursue his dream.

Snyders was introduced to Canoe Polo by his uncle and has already competed in the under 16 age group in the Irish Open last year.

He recently also competed in the African championships, that were hosted by the Namibian Canoe Polo Federation at the Olympia Swimming Pool in April.

The Namibia Canoe Federation's Anton Jacobie said unfortunately many kids find themselves in a similar position as Snyders.

Jacobie added the biggest challenge now is for the team to get money. It's around 30 000 Namibia dollars but at least the load would be made easier on the other side as they will be offered accommodation.

Jacobie said the children need support and appealed to the public to help by contributing to the children's travel and participation in the event.

Twenty three countries are expected to compete at the Irish championships from the 2nd to the 6th of Augus