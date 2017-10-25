Kasi Cup should accommodate more sport codes- Kahimise

Janneth !Gaoses

The 6th edition of the Kasi Cup Informal Settlements Soccer Tournament was launched eon Wednesday in Windhoek.

The Kasi Cup is held annually as it aims to empower the youth residing in the informal settlements. The launch of the event took place today at the Sam Nujoma Stadium, with team representatives from the various informal settlements present.

The Cup is sponsored by OTB and Coca-Cola along with the City of Windhoek, with collective sponsorship amounting to a total of 360 000 Namibia dollars.

The Chief Executive officer of the City of Windhoek, Robert Kahimise, says programmes of this nature contribute to the Harambee Prosperity Plan.

"The City can demonstrate, through projects such as these how a Municipality can help energize the local communities through local and grassroots sports and recreation activities in the context of local, social and economic development strategies." Said Kahimise.

Kahimise hopes that the event will, in future, accommodate the various sport codes under the Namibian sun.

"I would like to see more sport codes being added to this tournament such as netball, athletics and volleyball just to mention a few. Women should form part of this project."Added Kahimise.

Chairperson of the Community Informal League, Selma Lee Amutakula, says she is grateful to the sponsors for making the cup a reality.

Teams from Havana, Goreangab Dam, Otjomuise and Okahandja Park will take each other on in this year's spectacle.

The theme of the Cup is to enhance the quality of life of those living in the informal settlements, for social progression and to promote the duty of the organization.

The Kasi Cup will kick off from the 4th to the 5th of November at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.