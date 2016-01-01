KAVII VEZEMBURUKA

Former Namibia Premier League spokesman Beau Kauta believes if the league is run by people who are not impartial, problems will remain the same.

The former NPL spokesman, Beau Kauta thinks it is high time for the Namibia Premier League to be run by independent and qualified people to make it self-sustainable.

Considering the NPL's Interim Committee's mandate to secure sponsorship for the league in three months’ time, Kauta reckons it will not be an easy task.

“ Within the corporate world, they want return for their investment. The Chairman will be the face of the overall running of the league, and all will be on him to bring back the entities’ trust in the league for a deal to be on the table.”he said.

Kauta believes that the latest development in the league will delay the kick-off of the league even further - a scenario that will cost the national team in upcoming matches.