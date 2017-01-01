Speaking on the Good Morning Namibia breakfast show earlier today, Walter Kautondokwa was optimistic about his chances against Obodai Sai of Ghana, whom he will face for the WBO African title on the 16th of June.

Kautondokwa is yet to taste defeat in his professional career. His impressive record of 14 wins after 14 fights - with 13 by way of knockout – makes him likely to add Obodai Sai to his list of victims.

Kautondokwa could not hide his excitement. “ I am ready to fight him. He is one of the best fighters, but I am going there to come back with the victory,” he added.

His opponent, who is a former Commonwealth Light Middleweight Champion, has a record that stands at 32 wins – 25 by way of knockout - and 2 defeats, making him a worthy opponent on the night.

The middleweight division is the hottest division in World Boxing, with Sai and Kautondokwa being the only two boxers ranked on the African continent.