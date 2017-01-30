Kidz Kingdom in Walvisbay opened it door to the public with there main aim, to provide a safe, clean and stimulating environment for physically active children aged 13 and younger, to play in and explore.

There will be several play areas within Kidz Kingdom, the largest structure targeting children aged 4 and above, will be comprised of a series of colorful tubes, slides, ball baths, climbing structures, a trampoline, obstacle course, ramps and stairs.

A smaller play area will cater to toddlers and consist of climbing structure, ball bath, toys and miniature merry-go-round.

Kids will be able to exercise and have fun while stimulating their imagination and challenging them physically.

The indoor playpark is based on the premise that if you set a large number of children inside a safe, yet challenging, imaginative soft playground area, they are going to have fun.

They are also going to develop basic motor skills, social skills, muscle tone, and self-confidence.

Furthermore, the parents can enjoy hours of close interaction with their children in a safe, secure, and stimulating environment.