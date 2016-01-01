Kilimanjaro boxing stable promoter Joseph Benhard has set his sights on organising more title fights in the far northern regions, to give professional boxers the necessary exposure and experience and to toughen them up for bigger opportunities.

With the year still in its first few weeks, Kilimandjaro is already back in action, and disclosing their envisioned plans in the boxing arena.

Last year, the stable hosted its first title fight against all odds and the man at the helm of it all says this year he plans to take boxing to another level.

He says all is in place as the club is now boasting nearly 50 amateur boxers, as well as 12 professionals who are already back at training in preparation for scheduled boxing bonanzas.

He says these efforts will require financial assistance from all fronts.

"We are now looking forward to see how businesses and companies here in the north will help us to put up professional boxing because every time people are calling me wanting to put up a fight, someone have to go deep in his pocket to get money for us to put up a fight." Benhard explained.

Benhard revealed that last year, they managed to host several boxing events and thanked the sponsors who always make it a point to assist the stable’s efforts in the development of boxing at grass roots level.

He appealed for more sponsors countrywide to come on board, so that boxers do not just train, but actually get an opportunity to fight eventually.

"We are asking for a helping hand from the Ministry of Sport to see if they can help the boxers. There are titles that we can always bring in here. We can even collect all African titles and bring them to Namibia. However, it depends on our business people." Benhard said.