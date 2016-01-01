The Brave Warriors will have a good chance to make it to the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations edition following the draw in Libreville, Gabon.

Namibia are in Group K qualifying group with Zambia, Mozambique and Guinea-Bissau with the top team assured of a qualification spot to the Cup, with the second placed team to try for good omen against other best runners-up for a ticket to the tournament as well.

Upon hearing the draw Brave Warriors Coach Ricardo Mannetti was smiling for ear to ear.

“Zambia are still a power house in Africa but looking at our results in the past two years, we have done well, wins more than twice which was never the case in the past. Our record against Mozambique also speaks volume for itself. But Guinea-Bissau is unknown to us, but being in Gabon says a lot about their fairytale, so we will be ready,” said Mannetti.

Mannetti reiterates that Namibia was not ready for 2017 tournament and the focus is still on Project 2019 qualification.

Namibia’s first game is an away assignment to Guinea-Bissau between the 5th-13th of June before hosting Zambia at home in March (2018).