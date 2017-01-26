By: Ndapanda Shuuya

The Namibia School Sports Union has elected Johnny Martin as its new Oshana regional Chairperson during yesterday’s annual congress. He takes over from Charl Theron.

Johnny Martin, an avid sport personality, has held several positions in the sport fraternity prior to being elected as NSSU chairperson.

He has served as a volleyball convener for over five years, and worked his way up becoming an under 13/17 national volleyball coach.

Among his many positions, he was also appointed as the Manager of the African Dream Project in Oshana region, which is aimed at developing volleyball at grassroots level.

He also served as NSSU Vice Chairperson before his appointment yesterday. Martin says he wants to ensure that more schools become active participants in sports as well as give equal attention to all different sport codes.

Martin also plans to improve the participation of teachers as coaches in strengthening the running of sport affairs at school level. ‘During my tenure I would like to ensure I influence more schools to take part in different Sport codes under

NSSU and to strengthen zonal and circuit sport structures in Oshana.’

Those who cast their votes in his favor said they believe his expertise will serve the organisation well and uplift school sports towards excellence in the region.

Martin will be at the helm of Oshana region for the next three years and is deputised by Regimius Iyambo.