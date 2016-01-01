The much anticipated international catch weight boxing bout between Namibia's Vikapita Meroro and South Africa's Kevin Lerena ended in disappointment Saturday night.

Meroro surrendered the fight 55 seconds into the fifth round, handing victory to Lerena on a technical knock-out in front of a capacity crowd in South Africa's boxing mecca, Emperors Palace.

The fight was also televised live and Namibian viewers had a taste of what was to come when Lerena had Meroro on the canvas as early as the first round.

Meroro connected with a few blows and had given Lerena a bloody nose in round four, but the South African responded with some heavy blows to the body.

At the start of round five, it was more of the same with Meroro holding on and Lerena fighting on the inside, connecting with blows to the body.

Hardly a minute into the round, Meroro made a hand sign, indicating he is surrendering the fight.

The referee had no choice but to stop the fight and hand the win to Lerena.

The bout was scheduled for 10 rounds.