This past weekend petrol heads flocked to the Swakopmund Motocross track to enjoy an action-filled day.

On Saturday, young and old motor fans gathered at the coast for an exciting display of some motorbike action.

This was the first event to held by the Swakopmund Motocross Club this year and the organisers hope to be making it an annual event.

The event saw more than 70 attendees from all over the country participating in six different categories from the kiddies to the quads with the ladies also represented in two of the categories on the day.