The Brave Warriors will be without their star players Willem Mwedihanga and Benson Shilongo, due to club commitments.

The 2015 Cosafa Champions will kick-start the tournament at the quarter-finals stage against Lesotho this Saturday.

Coach Ricardo Manetti will however be without Mwedihanga and Shilongo, who are currently participating in the CAF Confederations Cup with their club Platinum Stars.

“We have an issue concerning Hendrick Somaeb. It's an administrative issue we need to sort out as soon as possible. I will give more information in the near future concerning Hendrick Somaeb. Batista has been struggling with a knee injury as well. He also didn't start with Guinea Bissau because I was afraid that he will break down”, he explained.

Besides the concern over those players, Manetti is confident that the available players are able to do the job.

“If you look at two COSAFA squads, the one that won the plate and the one that won the cup, it will basically be 90-95% the same players. Because of the fact that there was no football, it was very difficult for me to bring in any new players. So we go with the ones who have experience in terms of how to play the tournament, how to play a cup game and we stick to that”, he added.

The Brave Warriors won the plate final last year when the tournament was hosted in Namibia and Manetti says the team is in a better position now to bring the cup home.