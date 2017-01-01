The Namibian under-18 Rugby team has been urged to represent the country with pride at the upcoming Craven Week in Johannesburg.

The team will travel to South Africa on Friday to compete against provisional teams from that country as well as from Zimbabwe.

Earlier this morning, the Namibian side got blessings from Namibia Sport Commission Chief Freddy Mwiya, who urged all players to represent the country with pride.

“Go represent the country with dignity, and wear Namibian colours any time. Don't go there with your clubs outfits, be there as a Namibian ambassador,” Mwiya said.

The team's captain Roaldo Rittman said they are more than ready for these games.

“I am excited and want everyone to know that we are going there to make statement, we are ready for this tournament.”

The youngest player in the team is Le Roux Booysen, who is travelling for these games for the first time.

“It’s very nice to be part of this team. I will go there hoping to gain more experience,” he said.

Last year Namibia won two games and lost one. According to player Elmarco Beukes, they have a better team this year and are capable of turning things around.

“Last time we had a team full of in experience, but this time we have one of the best,” he added.

The Craven Week is an annual event that will be held from the 17th to 22nd of July in Johannesburg.