BRESCHNEFF KATJAIMO

Still drawing inspiration from last year's successes, Namibian Paralympic medallists Ananias Shikongo and Johannes Nambala plan on making Namibians proud in 2017 as well.

Shikongo and Nambala, who made headlines last year by winning various medals at the Rio Paralympic Games, are back on the track preparing for the year ahead.

Shikongo, who is a T 11 Paralympic gold medallist, is targeting gold at the World Championship.

He says: "My target is to challenge the World championships. I have won some few medals at the World Championships in 2012 and my competitors are ready for me, so I also have to be ready to face them and to bring back more medals."

If Shikongo emerges victoriously, it will be the first gold medal at the World Championships for the 31-year-old, who started participating in para-athletic events when he was only 14.

The outspoken Paralympian has two silver and two bronze medals from previous World Champs.

His team mate Johannes Nambala already scooped gold and silver medals at the 2013 World Championship in France and plans to indulge in the success yet again.

As for this year, the T13 athlete aims to add more to his medals table.

"My plan for this year is to improve my running time, especially for 200 and 400 metres, and to bring more medals for my country and my fans." He explained.

Both para-athletes are starting this year's event series with the 2017 World Para Athletics Grand Prix set to take place next month in Dubai.