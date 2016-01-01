In the near future, Namibian athletes will no longer be allowed to compete at international competitions, if they are not registered on the World Anti-Doping Agency's Anti-Doping Administration & Management System, also known as ADAMS.

This was announced by the president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee.

Abner Xoagub explained that the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA decided that each country must have a system in place, where all athletes who qualify for national colors must be put on a data base and can be tested for substance abuse at any given time.

This action forms part of the organization’s efforts to curb the use of enhancement substances in sports.

“Athletes who are using performance enhancement substances makes the playing grounds unfair, that has been dominating sport before and after the Olympics. The tests will not only be conducted by the international federations, but also by the national federations, the Sports Commission and the Olympic Committee, said Xoagub.

The ADAMS systems was launched in 2005 and has since been implemented by most Anti-Doping Organizations and all WADA accredited anti-doping laboratories.