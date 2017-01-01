Namibia beat Bostwana 4 – 0 today in their first Cosafa Women’s Championships encounter

The Brave Gladiators started their COSAFA Woman’s Championship campaign against Botswana at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe today.

Namibia wasted no time to open the scoring after Vistoria Shangula benefited from Zenatha Coleman’s rebound of the Goalkeeper.

Coleman was at it again as she went through Botswana’s defence like knife through butter, until she was faulted in the box.

She picked herself up and converted from the spot to double her country’s lead.

Namibia was not done and it was Shangula again, who scored the third goal for her country.

The dominant Brave Gladiators were leading 3-0 at half time.

With the job already done in the first half, Namibia were more laid back in the second half.

They still managed to score one more goal, however. This time it was Anna- Marie Shikusho who punished the shaky defence from Botswana and turned the score 4-0 in favour of the Gladiators.

Player of the match Zenatha Coleman was humbled by her own performance as well as that of her team mates.

“I am very happy with the performance. A performance like this is very good and overall the whole team did very well,’’ she said.

Surprisingly, Brave Gladiators Interim Coach Brain Isaacs did not seem overwhelmed by the victory.

He explained that there were a lot of positives but at the same time, work needed to be done ahead of their next game.

The Gladiators will take on South Africa in their next encounter tomorrow at 14.00.