TRIMO HERBST

The launch and draw for the annual Namibian Newspaper Cup - with the support of Nedbank - was conducted at the Flamigo Villa Hotel in Walvis Bay.

Altogether, 24 matches will be played at the Swakopmund sport grounds

during the Easter weekend.

The opening round of matches will start on the 14th of April, with the final scheduled for the 17th of April at the same venue.

Teams were drawn in four groups and these have been determined as follows:

A1 - Oshana, Omusati, Zambezi and Hardap.

B 1- Omaheke, Kunene, Kavango East and Erongo.

C1- Ohangwena, Otjozondjupa and //Karas.

D1 - Khomas, Kavango West and Oshikoto.

The first Vice President of the Namibia Football Federation, Naftali Ngalangi, said the NFA is glad to have partners whom they develop the game with and make sure that football stays strong despite obstacles.

This year's theme of the tournament is, 'Kick reckless driving out of Erongo"