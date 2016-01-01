Janneth!Gaoses

The Namibian women’s rugby team has been invited to take part in the Women’s Sevens Africa Cup, scheduled to take place in Tunisia later this year.

Namibia has been selected along with seven other countries, including defending champions South Africa, to take part in the event.

The tournament is scheduled to take place on the 16th and 17th of September.

The women’s team has been unable to successfully take part in international leagues or tournaments for nearly two years, because of financial constraints currently plaguing different sport codes.

With players not getting enough game time, sport administrators are concerned about getting players fit and ready for the tournaments.

Asked about the performance of the women on the international scene, Christo Alexander from the Namibia Rugby Union says there is much to be done.

"There is a huge improvement in the quality of the games now. We started off in the 10th position, now we have been at the 8th in the last two tournaments. There is still a long way for the girls to go." he said.

Alexander explains that the Union is planning to engage tertiary institutions as well the Police academy to get on board to recruit women players from all spheres to improve the quality of the game.

" I just had some talks with the police college because we want to engage them as one team. There are ladies who play at Phoenix. We also like to engage the universities, UNAM as well as NUST. Maybe they can combine a team and we can do a 5 team tournament."

It will be the first time for the Namibian team to get an opportunity to try and qualify for the Women’s Sevens Rugby World Cup in 2018.

The winner of the Women’s Sevens Africa cup will automatically compete in the World Cup.