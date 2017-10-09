Nangolo to apologise to Control Board

By: Lesley Tjiueza

Boxing Promoter Kinda Kangolo of Kinda Promotions will apologise to the Namibian Professional Boxing and Wrestling Control Board for alleged defamatory remarks he made at the beginning of this year toward the board. Nangolo was asked to apologise by the board and he confirmed to NBC sport that he will comply.

In a letter addressed to Nangolo dated the 20th September 2017, from a lawyer acting on the instruction of the board, Nangolo was reminded that the board reserves the rights to take legal action against Nangolo if he fails to apologies. The board alleges that Nangolo made defamatory and derogatory remarks about the Control Board in statement published in various local daily newspapers.

Nangolo’ s war of words with the Board started in March this year when the new Board could not pay boxers after a Boxing Bonanza organized by Kinda Promotions. Nangolo referred to the Boxing Board as Botsotsos - a slang word for thieves. In their explanation, the board could not pay the boxers because Nangolo’s money that was deposited in the board’s overdrawn account was debited to their pending orders. At the time they were waiting for Gorvernment to pay in their monthly grant to remedy the situation. The case dragged on for an extended period, until the boxers were paid by fellow promoter Nestor Tobias of the Nestor Sunshine Tobias Boxing and Fitness Academy. The board is said to have made the payment at a later date.

Nangolo’s lawyer has confirmed that his client will apologise as soon as he is back in the country. It is believed that Nangolo is in the U.S on a business trip.

As part of the boards’ demands, the apology will have to be published in all three Newspapers that published Nangolo’s initial comments. When contacted, Nangolo said that he was not willing to comment until meeting with his lawyer later this week.