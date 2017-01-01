Earlier today, five Namibian swimmers were awarded national colours at the Namibia Sport Commission.

The Namibian Swimming Union will send five of their athletes to participate at the World Youth Championships in Hungary this weekend.

Two of the athletes and their manager are travelling to Europe today, with the remaining team members to follow next week.

The first team - which includes Phillip Seidler and Ronan Wantenaar - will take place on Saturday in the Open water swimming category, while Kiah Borg, Alexander Skinner and Jorn Dickmann will participate in pool swimming at a later stage.

Coach Janis Stergiadis is confident in the team chosen to represent the nation.

"I think we have a very well prepared team at this stage. People will see great swimming and I think it will be good to put Namibia, finally, on the world map,” he said.

Namibia Sports Commission Chief Administrator Freddie Mwiya cautioned all athletes to behave and respect the national colours.