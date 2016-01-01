CHESTER UAMUNIKA

NEDBANK Head of Marketing and Communications Gernot de Klerk has said that the bank does not sponsor sport for publicity reasons but because they want to help communities.

In an exclusive interview with NBC, de Klerk said, that unlike many other companies, Nedbank is involved in sport because they want to help individuals and communities maintain a fit and healthy lifestyle.

Nedbank has been sponsoring one of the biggest cycling events in the country for over thirty years and also joined The Namibian Newspaper Cup last year as co-sponsor.

In the past, Nedbank funded the Namibia Junior Golf Foundation and according to de Klerk, they would sponsor all kinds of sport codes, even if there is no publicity involved.

“If we were about mileage we would have been involved in the big sport, such as (supporting football) Premier League teams and others, but that’s not what we stand for. We said we want to help the community, so we must help them“ he said.

De Klerk also explained that their door is open for sport codes to come with sponsorship requests, but indicated that the proposals must be up to scratch.

He said they are interested in projects that serve to uplift communities, such as development programmes.

De Klerk however mentioned that there are various programmes that do not fit Nedbank’s idea of providing community support.

“(A) sport such as boxing, we would not support and those sport codes that have to do with gambling. We will not get involved in those as they don’t speak to our values” de Klerk clarified.

He ended the interview by saying that they will support strong governance, ownership and transparency from the sport codes they are involved in.