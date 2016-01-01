The Namibian Netball U/17 girls will be participating in the Diamond Development League next weekend in South Africa, all thanks to funding from parents and sponsors.

The team will be playing a total of three friendly games against SA U/17 in the Diamond Development League.

However, the team manager, coaches and parents had to look for sponsorship themselves and even go as far as paying out of their own pockets to make it possible for the girls to participate. This happened after a late invite and the said tournament not being part of the annual budget.

In an interview with assistant coach Natasha Thakur, she revealed that they are hoping that this tournament will affect the girls in a positive manner and serve as inspiration throughout the year.

"Individually, it will help all of them cause we will have the All Ages Games in South Africa. We will also have COSSASA games Under 17 and I think the commonwealth youth games are coming up in December and hopefully most of them will stand a chance to be in that team. It's also a great experience for our girls because we don’t always get an opportunity like this to see big teams like Australia, New Zealand and England playing, so it’s a once in a life time opportunity and we are so happy that we got invited to this tournament." She said.

The team is expected to leave for Durban on Wednesday afternoon if all goes as planned.