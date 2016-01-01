BRESCHNEFF KATJAIMO

The Namibia Football Association’s Women’s Desk wants to extend its Galz& Goals project to Oshana and Zambezi region with the funds they recently received from UNICEF.

Galz& Goals is an NFA project, which was launched in 2009, with the main purpose of establishing women football leagues for under 13 to under 20 teams across the country.

To date, ten regions are enjoying successfully organised league games, where girls between 13 to 18 play football on a weekly basis and partake in healthy lifestyles activities and health information sessions.

UNICEF, which is NFA's partner in this project has extended their contract and increased its funding to 1, 6 million until 2018.

The funding will assist in spreading the programme to Oshana and Zambezi Region.

jackie Gertze of the NFA women's desk is looking forward to the new developments:"This commitment of UNICEF to sponsor NFA, to further expand the programme to the rest of the country and also to grow more monitor evaluation around the growth of women football at youth level and to support women development is a good move. We are very happy with the initiative" she said.

Former national team member Salomy Iyambo is also positive that the project will bring changes into the lives of girls in the two regions.

"We want to empower them more and we are calling on lots of girls to take part in this good initiative, because it provides many opportunities. That’s why we have more women around the globe playing football and studying while doing so" she explained.