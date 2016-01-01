KATRINA //GOWASES

Para-athlete Etchegaray Nguluwe returned to Namibia yesterday with his new blades, which he acquired in Pretoria,South Africa.

Hailing from Outapi, Nguluwe was born with a club foot, which was not treated timely.

Nguluwe is an active sportsman, having been involved in boxing, football as well as athletics as a categorised T44 para-athlete. T44 is a category for athletes, who have been amputated below the knee.

Nguluwe’s skills were first acknowledged when he competed at the in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, as well as at the 2015 IPC world championships in Doha.

He underwent an operation last year, during which his foot was amputated and could thus not compete at last year’s Rio Olympic Games, despite having qualified.

Nguluwe is thankful that the National Paralympic Committee of Namibia and his coach Michael Hamukwaya sponsored his blades, which he received from a company called Ice Express in Pretoria.

“Those people are very experienced. I have never met guys like that, because they encourage you and show you how their things work. They are champions like Oscar Pretorius” he said.

Nguluwe’s blades were bought with money raised by the NPC during their preparations for the Rio Games.

Hamukwaya accompanied him for the fitting of the appliances to South Africa.

“The first time I used them (blades), it was tough for me. Even now, I don’t have experience with them; it will take time” he explained.

The 26-year-old will become Namibia's first blade runner and is aiming to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics games.

Nguluwe’s next competition will be taking place in Windhoek in June.