The Namibian Broadcasting Corporation will not broadcast the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations Cup in Gabon.

This is because of the exorbitant fees (five million dollars in local currency) the rights holder is asking to broadcast the tournament,

Meanwhile, the continental showpiece started with a goals galore as hosts Gabon were held to a 1-all draw by Guinea-Bissau in the opening match on Saturday.

Guinea Bissau, the smallest nation in this competition, now has a point in their first ever match at a major tournament.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored for Gabon while Juary Soares replied for Guinea-Bissau, at the death of the match.

Cameroon and Burkina Faso also played to a 1-all draw to complete the day's opening roster