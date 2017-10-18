NPL start thrown into disarray

By: Lesley Tjiueza

Four of the top clubs in the Namibian Premier League (NPL) have allegedly wrote to the league’s chairman to stop the league from kicking off on Friday. The 4 teams Orlando Pirates, Tigers, Black Africa and Blue Waters jointly asked Lawyer Sisa Namandje to instruct the NPL management to postponement the League.

In a letter seen by NBC from Sisa Namandje & Co addressed to the chairman of the league the four teams are claiming that since the football calendar was ammended by the Namibian Football Association (NFA) last year to start from February to November, they did not expect the league to start this year.

On the 11 of October, the NPL has announced the league to kick off on the 20th of October 2017 which is outside the authorized football season according to the four teams.

The concerned teams also referred to nine days give to the clubs to prepare for the league as unfair, unreasonable and unprocedural given that the teams have been inactive for about 15 months.

The four teams also raise health concerns for players to play double headers with unfit players in times when the temperature in the country can reach 38 degrees.

The Clubs requested the following:

➢ 6 weeks to prepare.

➢ The NFA to rectify the football season period to prevent the league from been nullified.

➢ The Constitution of the NPL be respected.

The letter ended with a directive that the four clubs will not be taking part in the fixtures drawn for the 20th October and forward.

This turn of event contradicts the League Chairman Patrick Kauta who said the fixtures were endorsed by all teams without any objection.

The League is scheduled to launch its new campaign with FNB and MTC as purported sponsors. The fixtures have African Stars facing Orlando Pirates in the opening game on Friday at the Sam Nujoma stadium, but this is now hanging in a balance. Attempts to get comments from NPL top guns prove futile as the chairman and the league administrator mobile phone were off.