The Namibia Premier League (NPL) will not kick off next month as it was previously announced, because there are no funds available. This was announced by the league’s chairman.

Speaking on NBC's Special Football show, Johnny Doeseb said there are no immediate sponsors in sight – which makes it impossible for them to start next month.

Doeseb's comments came on the heels of a November 2016 statement by NPL's Marketing manager Cassius Moetie, who said the league would resume in February this year.

“We proposed to start the league in Feb, but we did not say it will start in Feb. If you read Cassius Moeti’s last email, there is no way we will start the league without a sponsor,” added Doeseb.

But what is the NFA as the custodian of football doing anything to help the NPL?

“We are not sitting and watching. We are involved, talking to different people to bring an end to their search for a sponsorship,” said Mbidi.

So far the league has only secured a single sponsor of three million Namibia dollars per season for three years, a far cry from the required 21 million for one season.