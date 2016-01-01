By Kavii Vezemburuka

The Namibia Premier League has urged all its teams to register themselves and their players for the new season, although there is no NPL football going on currently, due to a lack of a sponsorship.

According to NPL Spokesman Cassius Moeti, who also doubled as the League's Marketing Officer - all NPL teams must duly take advantage of the transfer window period - which opened yesterday for the upcoming season, as announced by the Namibia Football Association (NFA).

This is a requirement that should never be ignored, Moeti says, even in the absence of NPL football in the country - after the League's 14-year-long sponsorship marriage with MTC ended unceremoniously last year.

The withdrawal of MTC has left the league in dire need of another sponsor to revive it since last August, with no corporate entities coming on board as replacements, since.

“I just want to urge all NPL teams to register their players in order to avoid disappointment. I don't want to hear in future that the NPL did not inform the teams, despite there is no football at the moment. A sponsor might come on board soon, he concluded.

NPL Chairman Johnny Doeseb this week in an interview with a local daily newspaper - promised to announce a new sponsorship agreement for the League soon - that will leave his critics eating humble pie.

That however remains a pipe dream, that remains to be proven.