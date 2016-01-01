The Namibia Rugby Union’s plans of promoting women’s rugby will focus on coastal developments this year.

This was revealed by the Union’s development officer, Christo Alexander.

Just a few years ago, women’s rugby was functioning in the country, with a national league taking place that included teams from central, southern and coastal Namibia.

Nowadays, however, there is no longer a women’s league and NRU is hard at work trying to get women involved in the game again.

According to the Union’s development officer Christo Alexander, the focus has changed, as they plan to get young girls into the game to feed the senior league.

“ We have looked at why it happens and have realised that there was no feeding source for the women’s league. When they get older, the priorities are changing and that’s why we are now investing in schools in order to make sure that there is feeder source” Alexander explained.

In line with their approach, NRU has so far recruited 222 girls in Windhoek and Rehoboth and now the focus is on getting girls at the coast playing rugby as well.

According to Alexander, they will add five more teams from Walvisbay, Swakopmund and the Arandis area this year.

However, just like in other sport codes the initiative is challenged by a lack of funds and it remains to be seen whether suitable finances can be made available on time.