The seventh edition of the MTC Dr. Sam Nujoma half marathon was launched in Windhoek earlier today.

The MTC Dr. Sam Nujoma half marathon, which has been in existence since 2011, is held annually in honour the nation's founding father Dr. Sam Nujoma.

Athletes at the event will compete in the 21km and 10 km races, while there will also be a 5km fun run for people to enjoy.

The 21km race national champions in both the men and women's categories will walk away with 10 000 Namibia dollars.

A schools category has also been added this year, with the schools' top finishers standing a chance to win 5000 Namibia Dollars.

President of Athletics Namibia Erwin Naimhwaka says the marathon does not only serve as a platform for athletes to compete.

“The event does not only allow Namibians to celebrate Dr Sam Nujoma and the discipline lifestyle that he lives, but we see it as an opportunity, especially for the youth to celebrate peace and freedom that we enjoy. It is because of sacrifices by heroes and heroines of Namibia that we have opportunities such as the MTC Dr Sam Nujoma National Half Marathon,” Naimhwaka added.

Chairman of the Namibia Sports Commission, Joel Matheus, delivered a speech on behalf of the Sports Minister, Jerry Ekandjo at today's launch. In his speech, the minister emphasized that sports holds many benefits for the nation as a whole.

“The benefits of physical activities and sports are not only in terms of health of benefits to individuals and minimizing health costs. The economy also achieves efficiency through improved productivity when workers are healthy.”

Meanwhile, sponsorships and promotions manager at MTC, Joseph Mundjindi called on other corporate companies to also come on board and assist the sporting fraternity.

“We implore on our fellow corporates that as corporate citizens, we have the duty to support sports in the country. It should not be a thing of affordability but a conscious decision and embodiment of our genetic makeup,” he added.

The race is scheduled to take place on the 27th of August and interested parties can register online by visiting the Athletics Namibia website.