Five para-athletes who have qualified for the International Paralympic Committee's World Championships in London, England are uncertain whether they will compete at the event.

The para-athletes' uncertainty over their participation in the upcoming world championships stems from communication between the Namibia Sports Commission and the Paralympics Federation.

The commission explained to the federation that the line ministry is not in a position to sponsor their trip to London due to a lack of funds.

The five para-athletes are Ananias Shikongo, Johannes Nambala, Johanna Benson, Lahja Ishitile and Aino Mushila.

According to Paralympics Namibia's secretary general Micheal Hamukwaya, they are still to hear about their fate.

The team's total budget for the trip is seven hundred thousand Namibia dollars, which also has to cater for two guides who have to accompany the athletes and the team management.

Shikongo and Nambala are to defend their titles at these games and failure to do so, will result in Namibia being penalized heavily by the IPC.

Para-athletes have been in the lead when it comes to collecting medals at international level. The support towards these athletes, however, is said to not be forthcoming.

Contacted for comment, the Chief Administrator of the National Sports Commission, Freddie Mwiya, said the financial situation the ministry find itself in has not changed and therefore all sports codes are affected.

He said the sports ministry has submitted an additional request to the Ministry of Finance to ease the situation and they are still waiting for a response.

Mwiya said his office has however advised Paralympic officials to move away from the thought of only relying on Government but to look for alternative financial support elsewhere.

He said his office even told them to get letters of support from the Commission when going to the corporate world looking for assistance.

The event will form part of London's Summer of World Athletics and for the first time the World Para Athletics Championships and the IAAF.