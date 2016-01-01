KAVII VEZEMBURUKA

A local para-swimmer, who was born without legs, is appealing for financial assistance to be coached in swimming.

Mateus Angula lives in a rented room in the Greenwell Matongo residential area in Windhoek. On the walls of his humble home, a bunch of medals he collected over the years are displayed. They are proof that he is a multi-talented athlete in basketball, volleyball, and wheel-chair racing.

It was only last year that he also discovered his love for swimming and dropped the other sport codes.

He describes his condition as God's will.

"I don' t have enough funds to get to the training every day, so I am just asking for financial sponsorship." he pleads.

The 24-year-old, who originally hails from Iilambo village in the Omusati Region, is an electrical student at the Windhoek Vocational College. He is faced with the challenge of getting around to school and training as some taxis are not stopping for him due to his condition.

He told NBC Sport: When I came here to school, I used to come with one of my friends, a neighbor. If I have to go to training now, there is no taxi to take me there and I am struggling a lot."

Despite not having legs, Angula has learned to swim quickly and keeps afloat, using his upper body, where most of his power comes from his arms.

He has never won anything in swimming, but he is optimistic about his chances going forward.