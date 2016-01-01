Parents across Namibia have been urged to assist teachers in their children’s sports development by allowing them to participate in athletics.

Namibia School Sports Union coordinator Solly Duiker said it is important for parents, learners and teachers to ensure that school sport gets the necessary attention.

According to Duiker, this will not only keep the learners fit, but will also offer great opportunities for learners to identify their field of expertise.

Therefore, Duiker has indicated that he wants all parents to work closely with learners and teachers for schools to hold successful athletics events throughout year.

“ Let us allow our children to participate in sport because it helps them with discipline that will assist them to be healthy and to perform academically, “said Duiker.

For some, athletics is the building block of promoting school pride and peer-games such as homecoming and parades, which are intended to show the school’s pride

.

Many schools across the country are expected to start with their athletics programmes next week.