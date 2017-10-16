Petrus,Vorster win 100km Pick n Pay cycle classic

Cyclists from all across the country gathered at SKW in Windhoek early this morning to kick off another thrilling day off cycling.

The Pixk n' Pay Cycle Classic included a total of four routes this year, namely the 20km,30km,65km and the 100km.

The men’s 100km was the main attraction of the day and began at 7 A.M. already.

The riders cycled all the way down Sean McBride and turned into Robert Mugabe, following this road all the way to Northern Industrial Area and finally onto the Western Bypass, where the leading pack took charge and broke away.

Midway through, Nick du Plessis, Allan Vivier and Jafet Amukushu gained a 1-min lead on the pack, but things went horribly wrong as Amukushu hit a reflector in the road and went down with his bike followed by Du Plessis and Vivier. After this, the three were officially out of the race.

The following pack then became the leading pack once again, but Amukushu’s NCCS team mate, Loto Petrus, soon broke away to take the lead in his team mates place.

The final 30km then saw the leading group grow to a six man pack, switching leads numerous times as they headed in a southern direction on the Western Bypass.

In the last 6km of the race Petrus broke away and started his sprint as the remaining five fell back into the initial group, making it one thrilling finish.

Petrus crossed the finish line first, followed by Gerhard Manns Jr in second and Jacques Celliers in third place, while Michelle Vorster took the win in the women’s 100km race.

Petrus was ecstatic with his win, saying: ”It’s my first race to win. It’s one of the races that I always wanted to win in Namibia and fortunately I managed to pull it off today"

He also explained that it was his team's tactic to take the lead early in the race.

NBC Sport also caught up with Michelle Vorster who was crowed the women's Pick n' Pay Mountain bike champion. ”First of all, I think that the ladies had a separate start was awesome. It’s a step in the right direction and then the new route was flat. It’s not particularly my thing but it was good and we really enjoyed it," she explained.

Vorster has been nominated for the Sports Woman of the year award.