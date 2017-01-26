LESLEY TJIUEZA

The Queen’s Baton relay, which acts as a curtain raiser for the Commonwealth Games, was launched in Windhoek today.

The Queen’s Baton Relay will commence from Buckingham Palace on Commonwealth Day, which is celebrated on 13 March. It will then travel for 288 days through 70 nations before it arrives in Gold Coast, Australia. Gold Coast will be the host city for the Commonwealth games. The Nambia National Olympic Committee President Abner Xoagub explained when the Baton will arrive Namibia.

“Namibia will host the Baton when it arrives on Thursday, the 27th April. Namibians from all walks of life will have an opportunity to carry the Baton. We will also have a fundraising dinner, which will help athletes go to the Bahamas in July,” he said.

Unicef will also partner with the NNOC this year and the Unicef representative in Namibia, Micaela Marques de Sousa, explained Unicef got involved because they would like to play a critical role in the lives of children and young people.

“Unicef would like to use sport as a vehicle to re-ignite the hopes of young people for better education and better health. UNICEF embraces the power of sport in tackling social barriers that affect children in Namibia, ” de Sousa announced.

The Queen’s Baton carries a personal message from the Queen to the athletes, which will be read at the opening ceremony. The Baton’s first call from London will be Sierra Leone, before travelling 230 000km through 6 commonwealth regions, including Africa, the Americas, the Caribbean islands, Europe, Asia and Oceania.