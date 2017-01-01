At last year’s Namibia Sports Awards, one of the biggest sponsors of sport in the country, MTC, sent representative Tim Ekandjo, who said “Namibians must fight racism, sexism and tribalism in order to be successful in building a complete 'Namibian house.” That advice seems to not have been heeded however, as most recently Rugby's Theo Coetzee - also known as Kwaaitjie - was accused of calling an opponent player - Patrick Mulumba - Black Baboon or “Swart Bobejaan” in his native Afrikaans. The incident took place in September last year when Wanderers were playing in the Gold Cup. The matter has been dragging on and is yet to be completely resolved by the Rugby Union, despite the player having been banned by his club Wanderers.

Elizma Theron of the NRU explained why it is taking so long to close the case.

Theron explained that no formal complaint was laid to the NRU but that the union nonetheless took a decision to clearly stand against racial discrimination. "That is why we are dealing with this matter” she said.

Eight months later, newly appointed Chief Sport administer Freddy Mwiya said that his office was aware of the situation.

Mwiya explained that administrators and players alike should realise that selection in sport should be based on merit and not colour.

Another sport body that was hit by racism allegations is Cricket and their Chief Executive Officer Donovan Zealand said that there was no one more superior to another one. “Colour should have no play when it comes to sport,” he added.

The simple reality is that despite racism and discrimination rearing its ugly head in sport and in society. It simply has no place in sport.