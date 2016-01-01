.....Intro......

Red Devils win annual Christmas Pool Competition

The second edition of the annual Swakopmund Pool Club's Christmas Cup took place over the weekend, with teams from all over the country in attendance.

The completion lasted the whole day as teams battled it out for the top prizes along with gaining the bragging rights until next year.

The event was hosted at the Venita Sport grounds in Swakopmund with players and supports enjoying a classic Namibian braai to top of the holiday feeling.

In the end, the Red Devils took first place, followed by the Khomas Snipers and Nakatas in second and third spot respectively.

The Costal Giants walked away with the best dressed team of the day award.

Public Relations Officer of the Swakopmund Pool Club ,William Eimann, said he would like to get SADC involved to make the sport more professional

in the next five years.

The event will be hosted once again at the Venita Sports Grounds next year.