As expected Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was the big winner at The Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich, Switzerland last night, winning the best men's player award.

Ronaldo, 31, beat Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Atletico Madrid's Antoine Griezmann to the prize.

The Award was presented to him by FIFA’s President Gianni Infantino.

“Of all the awards in my cabinet, this one is the biggest, because I achieved many accolades in 2016, Ronaldo told the media afterwards.

Ronaldo already won the 2016 Ballon d'Or, as well as lifting the Champions League and European Championship trophies in the last twelve months.

Leicester City boss Claudio Ranieri was named best men's coach.

While Carli Lloyd took home the best women's award.