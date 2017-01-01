The Omongua Netball and Football Association (ONEFA) is a sports body that runs the two sports codes in the Aminuis costituency.

They hosted a tournament where all participating members were expected to register with one thousand Namibia dollars.

About 21 teams took part in the tournament, which was held at Ella Du Plessis high school in the capital over two weekends.

President of ONEFA, Natuu Mbaukua, explained that their association is a non-profitable organization which intends to give young players from that area a stage to display their skills.

The players and coaches who took part in the event appreciated the effort by their sport body and hope for more events of this nature in future.

The tournament is expected to end today.