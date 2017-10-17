Rusch clinch Enduro Championship

By: Lesley Tjiueza

The 2017 Bank Windhoek Namibian Enduro Championship concluded in style at Farm Elisenheim over the weekend.

Enduro motorcycle sport has been practiced in Namibia since the mid 1980’s. In the earlier years the sport was managed and organised as a sub division of the Windhoek Motor Cross Club, but since 2011 it has gone national. This year, Henner Rusch riding a KTM bike, had secured the Open Motorbikes Class Championship at the previous event in Otjihase and had to face a highly motivated Marcel Henle also on a KTM bike on a demanding track in hot weather conditions. Heiko Stranghoehner secured a second place, while Guenter Gladis finished third to fill the podium.

The Men’s Open Quads Championship was decided already in the last event as well, and JL Oppermann proved to be unbeatable on four wheels, taking victory ahead of Gary Rowland, who came in second position overall in this Championship Class.

The Ladies Quads race proved to be a very entertaining race between Championship leader Shannon Rowland, Maike Bochert and Julia Moths.

All three ladies had an excellent day on the track but Bochert claimed victory ahead of Rowland by only 15 seconds with Moths finishing third. This result meant Rowland secured her second Namibian Ladies Quad Championship title in a row.

The Namibian Enduro Club Championship awards will take place on the fourth of November at Farm Elisenheim.

The Namibian Enduro Championship will kick off again in February 2018.