Katrina Gowases

Young and upcoming Chess players from across the country competed for top spots in their respective age groups during the first-ever Zonal Schools Individual Championships in Windhoek over the weekend.

Close to 100 boys and girls between 7 and 17 from various schools in the capital showcased their talent in a tense competition under the auspices of the Namibia Chess Federation and Otb.

Khomas region was the first to host this competition and the president of the Namibia Chess Federation, Otto Nakapunda spoke to NBC Sport about the aim of the event.

"The aim is to select a team that will represent Namibia at the African Schools Individuals Championship in August. The top three here and the top from the other regions will qualify for the Namibian championships in April" he explained

The youngsters were excited to form part of the competition.

Schools in other regions will host their play-outs next weekend.