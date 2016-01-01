Seibeb and Forster dominate Nedbank Cycling
HILENI MATHEUS
Seasoned cyclists Costa Seibeb and Michelle Forster added to their list of titles when they won the Nedbank Cycling Championship in Windhoek over the weekend.
Despite suffering from a back injury, Costa Seibeb put up a good showing by winning the event ahead of pre-race favourite, Till Drobisch, who had to play second fiddle - much to surprise of those in attendance.
Seibeb clocked a time of 2h 45m.
Michelle Forster took the top honours in the women’s category to retain the title she won last year.
Seibeb said: "I was recently training hard in South Africa. It seems like the training is reflecting now. I feel very great and looking forward to the next Cycle Nedbank- hoping to win that one. I feel vey strong.
Forster was also happy with her performance. “I’m grateful and thankful. It's a privilege; my health took a bit of an knock this year, but today was for me personally a great achievement because of my health issues. Today I’m happy to be back in racing.
The next Nedbank Road Challenge will be held on the 26th of this month.