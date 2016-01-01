HILENI MATHEUS

Seasoned cyclists Costa Seibeb and Michelle Forster added to their list of titles when they won the Nedbank Cycling Championship in Windhoek over the weekend.

Despite suffering from a back injury, Costa Seibeb put up a good showing by winning the event ahead of pre-race favourite, Till Drobisch, who had to play second fiddle - much to surprise of those in attendance.

Seibeb clocked a time of 2h 45m.

Michelle Forster took the top honours in the women’s category to retain the title she won last year.

Seibeb said: "I was recently training hard in South Africa. It seems like the training is reflecting now. I feel very great and looking forward to the next Cycle Nedbank- hoping to win that one. I feel vey strong.

Forster was also happy with her performance. “I’m grateful and thankful. It's a privilege; my health took a bit of an knock this year, but today was for me personally a great achievement because of my health issues. Today I’m happy to be back in racing.

The next Nedbank Road Challenge will be held on the 26th of this month.