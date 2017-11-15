Seven exciting ties lined up for NPL weekend

ERICKSON TAPISO

After a home win in the Dr. Hage Geingob Cup match between Namibia and Zimbabwe last weekend, the Namibia Premier League continues with another seven matches to kick off at the Sam Nujoma Stadium this weekend.

Football lovers as well as the general public are urged to buy their tickets in advance at the NPL football house in Windhoek or any Pick n’ Pay outlet countrywide. On Saturday advance tickets are going for N$40, while entrance costs you N$50 at the gate. On Sunday advance tickets are going for N$30, while they are also available for N$40 at the gate.

On Saturday there will be four matches, with the first one kicking off at 13h00 and the last match starting at 19h00. On Sunday, there will be three matches - the first will kick off at 15h00 and the last at 19h00

To maintain the peace at the venue law enforcement and tight security will be deployed to make sure all rules and regulations are observed.

The following matches will be played this weekend at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

SATURDAY:

Tura Magic vs Rundu Chiefs

Civics vs Chief Santos

African Stars vs Young Chiefs

Tigers vs Mighty Gunners

SUNDAY:

Civics vs Young African

African Stars vs Chiefs Santos

Orlando Pirates vs Young African