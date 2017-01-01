Special Olympics Namibia divided over revoked licence

By: Katrina Gowases

The eight-member board of Special Olympics Namibia seems to be divided over their dismissal and their mother body's decision to revoke their license.

Some board members have taken the legal route, while others have said they will walk away for the sake of the athletes.

In a letter written on the 15th of September, Special Olympics International - through their lawyers - informed Special Olympics Namibia that Namibia's accreditation had been revoked in mid-August. This, they said, was in line with the proposed sanctions set out in the Notice of Intent to Impose Sanctions.

The letter in question was also emailed to all the board members and Copied to the Minister of Sports Jerry Ekandjo, deputy Minister Agnes Tjongarero, chairman of the Namibia Sports Commission as well as its Chief administrator.

The saga started in February when it came to SOI's attention that the board invested 200 000 Namibia dollars in a certain institution - without the knowledge of all board members.

The entire amount was allegedly retrieved, but SOI nonetheless dismissed the board for alleged misappropriation of funds and for alleged transgression of the international code of conduct.

They were however reinstated and asked to resign voluntarily to avoid further legal action taken against them.

The board was given 30 days to respond and according to the correspondence SON and its board of directors failed to do so.

The mother body only received responses from Betty Aluteni, Hanna Garises, Esther Nallenge and Sydney Goagoseb by Nambahu and Associates confirming receipt of letter. They later retracted their response by way of letter dated on the 7th August requesting for an extension to respond.

None of these correspondences allegedly addressed the grounds for revocation as set out in the Notice of Intent to Impose Sanctions.

Only two members anonymously said that they will walk away for the sake of athletes, making room for a new board and for the reinstatement of the license.

Special Olympic International has given the board until the 29th to furnish SOI with an inventory of all bank accounts, assets and property including the Football for Hope Centre and furniture therein contained.

Nbc sport has it on record that SOI is allegedly already screening possible candidates for the new board.