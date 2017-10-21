Stars beat Pirates in League opener
LESLEY TJIUEZA
African Stars beat Orlando Pirates by 3-1 in the Namibia Premier League opener at the Sam Nujoma Stadium yesterday evening.
The league had not been played for 15 months and fans gathered in their thousands to come and watch football.
Goals from Panduleni Nekundi, Marius Kotze and Phillemon Nembele for stars meant “The Reds” got off to a flyer.
Edwin Korukuve was the first to test the Pirates' goal but his shot hit the side netting of Ivan Hoeseb’s territory.
Former UNAM talisman Panduleni Nekundi then registered the first goal of the 2017/18 season after Stars had initially hit the crossbar.
What ensued, was a battle of concentration as Stars showed better fitness levels as Pirates squandered their chance in the 19th minute.
Stars were looking the brighter of the two teams and they then threatened again from the right flank to skip Pirates’ heats a few beats.
Stars eventually got their second goal after a nice combo between Brave Warriors Captain Ronald Ketjijere and Marius Kotze, who side stepped a few defenders before unleashing a thunderous strike to make it 2-nil to Stars favour.
After that goal Stars just toyed with Pirates. To compound a miserable first half for Pirates, they almost conceded a third without and pressure from the opponents as they showed signs of collapse already.
The result at half-time was: Stars 2, Pirates 0
Marcello Haraseb pulled one back for Pirates just before the hour mark.
Chances were far in between but the substitute found his first goal for Stars with a rather easy tap in for the third.
Stars Coach Bobby Samaria said he was elated at the great start to the game.
“I am happy with the win and the fans today showed appreciation to the team.” said Samaria.
His counterpart Woody Jacobs was however not happy with the performance. He is looking forwards to turn things around on Sunday against Tura Magic.
“Today we were played against an African Stars team that are much better, physically than us. We are now just hoping that our game on Sunday will be better than this.”
African Stars will travel to Otjiwarongo for a derby game against Live Fighters, while Pirates will be up against Tura magic on Sunday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.
African Stars
Orlando Pirates
Lloyd Kazapua
Pat-Nevin Uanivi
Dennis Tjetjinda
Atlas Musasa
Tjiuana Tja-Tjinotjiua
Engelhard Kahua
Ronald Ketjijere
Marius Kotze
Edwin Korukuve
Godwin Jena
Panduleni Nekundi
Subs
Helmut Maletsky
Elvis Tjivasera
Alfeus Handura
Ivan Kamberipa
Neville Tjiueza
Phillemon Nambele
Ambrosius Amseb
Coach: Bobby Samaria
Orlando Pirates
Ivan Hoeseb
Riaan !Hananub
Innocent Tembo
Bruce Goseb
Enrico Hoebeb
Eddy Mangomou
Donovan Swartz
Marcello Haraseb
Petrus Swartbooi
Ronaldo Tsowaseb
Subs
Wentley Louw
John Novengi
Amos Iyambo
Christin Doeseb
Stanley Kamesiepo
Nicky Musambani
Ivan Makina
Coach: Woody Jacobs