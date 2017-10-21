Stars beat Pirates in League opener

LESLEY TJIUEZA

African Stars beat Orlando Pirates by 3-1 in the Namibia Premier League opener at the Sam Nujoma Stadium yesterday evening.

The league had not been played for 15 months and fans gathered in their thousands to come and watch football.

Goals from Panduleni Nekundi, Marius Kotze and Phillemon Nembele for stars meant “The Reds” got off to a flyer.

Edwin Korukuve was the first to test the Pirates' goal but his shot hit the side netting of Ivan Hoeseb’s territory.

Former UNAM talisman Panduleni Nekundi then registered the first goal of the 2017/18 season after Stars had initially hit the crossbar.

What ensued, was a battle of concentration as Stars showed better fitness levels as Pirates squandered their chance in the 19th minute.

Stars were looking the brighter of the two teams and they then threatened again from the right flank to skip Pirates’ heats a few beats.

Stars eventually got their second goal after a nice combo between Brave Warriors Captain Ronald Ketjijere and Marius Kotze, who side stepped a few defenders before unleashing a thunderous strike to make it 2-nil to Stars favour.

After that goal Stars just toyed with Pirates. To compound a miserable first half for Pirates, they almost conceded a third without and pressure from the opponents as they showed signs of collapse already.

The result at half-time was: Stars 2, Pirates 0

Marcello Haraseb pulled one back for Pirates just before the hour mark.

Chances were far in between but the substitute found his first goal for Stars with a rather easy tap in for the third.

Stars Coach Bobby Samaria said he was elated at the great start to the game.

“I am happy with the win and the fans today showed appreciation to the team.” said Samaria.

His counterpart Woody Jacobs was however not happy with the performance. He is looking forwards to turn things around on Sunday against Tura Magic.

“Today we were played against an African Stars team that are much better, physically than us. We are now just hoping that our game on Sunday will be better than this.”

African Stars will travel to Otjiwarongo for a derby game against Live Fighters, while Pirates will be up against Tura magic on Sunday at the Sam Nujoma Stadium.

African Stars

Orlando Pirates

Lloyd Kazapua

Pat-Nevin Uanivi

Dennis Tjetjinda

Atlas Musasa

Tjiuana Tja-Tjinotjiua

Engelhard Kahua

Ronald Ketjijere

Marius Kotze

Edwin Korukuve

Godwin Jena

Panduleni Nekundi

Subs

Helmut Maletsky

Elvis Tjivasera

Alfeus Handura

Ivan Kamberipa

Neville Tjiueza

Phillemon Nambele

Ambrosius Amseb

Coach: Bobby Samaria

Orlando Pirates

Ivan Hoeseb

Riaan !Hananub

Innocent Tembo

Bruce Goseb

Enrico Hoebeb

Eddy Mangomou

Donovan Swartz

Marcello Haraseb

Petrus Swartbooi

Ronaldo Tsowaseb

Subs

Wentley Louw

John Novengi

Amos Iyambo

Christin Doeseb

Stanley Kamesiepo

Nicky Musambani

Ivan Makina

Coach: Woody Jacobs