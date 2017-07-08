The first-ever qualifying zone competition for level 1 to 3 gymnasts was hosted by the Swakopmund Gymnastics Club at the Dome Indoor Sport Complex over the weekend.

The Artistic Gymnastics Competition saw over 100 gymnasts from level one to three competing in the two-day event, that started on Friday and ended on Saturday.

Artistic gymnastics is a discipline where gymnasts perform short routines, ranging from approximately 30 to 90 seconds, on different apparatus.

Levels 1 to 3 are compulsory routines with set choreography and music. They allow gymnasts to develop strong basic movements of Artistic Gymnastics.

Coach and judge at the Swakopmund Gymnastic Club, Manny Human, said the competition is one of three for 2017. She was happy with the outcome of the two-day event and invited children to also get active with gymnastics.

“We had a lot of participants and lots of spectators and we would like to have the sport go around more.” she explained.

This competition was dedicated to Martinus Burger, a well-known gymnast who passed away.

The young boys and girls enjoyed the competition and equally urged other youngsters to form part of the gymnastic community at the coast.

The club will be hosting their next Artistic Gymnastics competition for the older boys and girls on the weekend of the 7th and 8th July 2017.