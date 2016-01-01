LESLEY TJIUEZA

The Namibia Swimming Union plans to create a development programme that will cater for the less privileged in the country.

The recent Namibia Swimming Union Gala was well-attended by top swimmers in the country. On the outside of the Katutura pool – where the event took place - youngsters from Katutura and the surrounding areas were however curiously waiting to get in. NBC Sport asked them why they did not enter the premises.

Rayn Giggs Ortman said: “We are not allowed to go inside because we are not part of them”. Another youth, Shilemba Imms, stated that there are no pools at their schools and that this is the reason they did not join the swimming event”.

Raymond Kambuimue went even further, by declaring: “I am not inside because I am black and we are told that we can only go in at one when the event has finished.”

Jurie Badenhorst, who deals with communications at NASU, later responded to the youths’ sentiments and concerns and said that plans are underway to remedy the situation.

“ It is an objective to take swimming to the masses. There are concerns that swimming is an elite sport and that if you don’t have money to take your kid to a club then swimming is not for you. It’s unfortunate because swimming is a life skill. However, as part of the development programme, we will use for instance what I think is underused: the Katutura swimming pool. So that clubs as part of their social responsility can avail coaches to train kids from the surrounding areas” he explained.

Badenhorst further stated that this coming weekend, the Pupkewitz Swimming championships will cater for all schools in Windhoek, so that swimmers can participate free of charge.

For now, swimming in Namibia remains a privilege for those who can afford to pay. How quickly NASU is able to implement their outreach programme remains to be seen.