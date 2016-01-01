CHRISTEL KOTZE

Contracted by World Rugby, a team from UJ Sports Labs was out and about today at Windhoek Gymnasium to test the brand-new artificial rugby field before this weekend’s official inauguration.

When NBC Sport arrived at Windhoek Gymnasium, the team of UJ Sports Labs was already hard at work, doing the first test out of an overall six on the turf.

The six different tests included: ball rebound, rotational resistance, head injury criterion, advanced artificial athlete and slope and straight edge testing.

NBC Sport spoke to project manager Emma Steyn to find out more about the test series and its purpose.

“The test that we just conducted is called HIC testing. It takes a couple of hours and the purpose of the testing is to make sure it reaches certain standards or specifications stipulated in the manual to make sure it is safe to play on - basically for the players.” Steyn explained.

This being the first artificial rugby turf in Africa, the excitement ahead of this weekend’s tournament on the pitch is high, with a few more details required to be sorted out to make the event a success.

NBC Sport inquired from Steyn what the turf means for Namibia and Africa as a whole.

“ I think it’s very exciting. It hopefully means putting it on the map in not only Africa, but the world as well. Hopefully it also means more development and more infrastructure growth of the game in itself.” Steyn said.

The upcoming tournament’s main attraction will be the Under-19 international teams from Namibia, Zambia, Germany and Botswana, as well as from a South African Academy. A South African All Stars team will also be in attendance