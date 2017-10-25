Tigers requested postponement of games

LESLEY TJIUEZA

Administrators of the Namibia Premier League will pronounce themselves on Tigers’ failure to honour their match obligations last weekend within the next three weeks. This decision was made after it had been revealed that Tigers had requested for a postponement last week Friday.

Law firm Sisa Namandje Incorporated, which represented the clubs that wanted to have the league postponed, informed nbc sport that the other clubs had opted to play but that Tigers were the only club still represented by them. Lawyer Mbushandje Ntinda said they wrote to the NPL last week Friday, requesting for the postponement of Tigers’ games on the basis of players not being registered and match-fit.

League Administrator Tovey Hoebeb admitted that the letter was received. As per the disciplinary rules of the NPL manual article 58.1.2, it is stated that in the case of a league competition dispute, the league will expedite misconduct hearings within three (3) weeks of the date of the alleged misconduct.

Tigers were due to play Citizens and UNAM over the weekend and those teams were awarded points in their absence as the rules dictate.

Article 10.2 of the NPL manual states that “Where a match is not played because of the late or non-arrival of a team, the offending club will be charged with misconduct. Where a club is found guilty of this offence, its opponents in the said match will receive a “walk-over”.”

NBC sport has it on good authority that the decision not to allow Tigers to play was made by executive members Lucas Nanyemba and Dennis Ndameshini whom the club plans to expel.

League administrators have confirmed that Tigers have registered their players now and that the defending champions are expected to take on Young African and Black Africa this coming weekend.