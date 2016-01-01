KATRINA GOWASES

Namibian Athletes who competed at the 2016 Rio Olympics received their participation pins from the International Olympic Committee in Windhoek yesterday.

The pins were handed over to the athletes by the deputy minister of Sport, Youth and National Service, Agnes Tjongarero.

Namibia was represented by ten athletes at the Rio Games games, including Trap Shooter Gaby Ahrens, Marathon runners Helalia Johannes, Alina Armas and Beata Naigambo , Cyclists Michelle Vorster and Vera Adrian, as well as Boxer Matias Hamunyela.

Three athletes were absent. These are Marathon runner Mynhard Kauanivi , Cyclist Dan Craven and Boxer Jonas Junius.

Tjongarero, who is the former president of the Namibia National Olympic Committee, explained why the pins were handed over the athletes.

" You don’t just go to the games and run. There’s a lot of effort that goes into it and even if you don't get anything, it’s to say that we are acknowledging the efforts you have put in to come to the game. For the rest of our athletes who don't make it to the games it’s a motivation", she explained.

Tjongarero also urged sports administrators to identify potential athletes for the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo ,so they can start with preparations early and get a headstart.

"This thing of last minute endeavours must end and as you are aware, there are criteria and I hope we will stick to those. No one should say at the last minute this one has also qualified and those sort of things" she concluded.